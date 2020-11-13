  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Simple saliva test could reveal who had COVID-19, Hopkins scientists say

November 13, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Meredith Cohn

Hopkins scientists work on another antibody test to identify those who ever had COVID-19