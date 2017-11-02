Simple recipes for easy-to-use NutriBullet

Yet another popular kitchen gadget has found its way into my kitchen.

The NutriBullet is one of a line of “personal blenders” (for lack of a better generic term) that aims to extract nutrients and vitamins from whole foods (think apples with seeds, core, stem and all).

I own a NutriBullet, but there are so many brands out there now including Magic Bullet and Nutri Ninja.

These personal blenders are smaller than their full-size counterparts or a food processor. Their footprint is smaller and they’re easy to store.

The NutriBullet is also simple to use. Put your ingredients into the cup, screw the blade attachment to the top, and place the connected devices to the main machine. Press down, and the blades do their work. Remove your hand, and the blades halt.

The main use for these devices is to make juices with fruits, vegetables, seeds and other ingredients. (I’m a fan of tossing almond milk or Greek yogurt in my concoctions.)

Still, there’s no one-trick gadget in my kitchen. Here are a few other dishes in which the NutriBullet comes in handy.

Hummus: In the blender’s cup, combine a 15-ounce can of garbanzo beans (drained and rinsed) with 2 tablespoons olive oil, ½ teaspoon cumin, 2 garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Blend for 15-20 seconds, or until the hummus is to a consistency of your liking.

Scrambled eggs: Staring down a dozen eggs to whip for a brunch party gave me the idea to break out the NutriBullet. I just popped the cracked eggs with some salt and pepper in the blender’s cup and in no time had the eggs whipped to a foamy consistency.

Milkshakes: Ice is turned into fine slivers by the NutriBullet, resulting in an even creamier milkshake. I’m a simple gal — some ice, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, a few Oreo cookies and a bit of milk — and I’m happy to sip away.