Silvershell Counter + Kitchen, from the owners of Bolete, slated for April opening in Easton

Silvershell Counter + Kitchen, the third restaurant project from the owners of award-winning Salisbury Township restaurant Bolete, is slated to open in April in the Easton Public Market.

A New England-style clam bar, Silvershell will take over a prominent spot in the market that's been vacant for the last year since 3rd & Ferry Fresh Fish Stand closed. It is to the left of the entrance and visible through the large glass windows of the front of the market.

Silvershell will be the second stand in the Easton Public Market for Bolete owners Lee Chizmar and Erin Shea. Mister Lee's Noodles, which specializes in freshly prepared ramen, opened with the market's debut in 2016.

Silvershell will offer ready-to-eat items such as chowder, lobster rolls, oysters and fried clams, as well as prepared foods and fresh fish and shellfish to take home and cook, said Devon Mosley, a spokesman for Chizmar and Shea. Unlike 3rd & Ferry Fresh Fish, Silvershell will have a counter with 10 seats so patrons can sit and eat right there.

Shea grew up in Massachusetts and met Chizmar in Boston when he first started working as a chef.

"This whole project is a nod to where Erin grew up," Mosley said. "She spent a lot of summers on the shore at Cape Cod."

That beachy/New England feel will be evident at Silvershell, both in the decor and the style of fish dishes.

Mosley said Chizmar plans to cook and prepare dishes at Silvershell. Chizmar was a semifinalist for the nation's most prestigious award for chefs - a James Beard Award - in 2015. He's also appeared on Food Network's popular show, "Beat Bobby Flay."

Their restaurants have a long list of accolades as well.

Bolete, their farm-to-table fine-dining restaurant, has beaten restaurants in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh for national awards and accolades and is the Valley's most acclaimed restaurant. Bolete has been named to numerous top restaurant lists by OpenTable, an online dining reservation service.

Mister Lee's specializes in ramen using seasonal, fresh ingredients.

Silvershell will be the second new vendor at the market. Taylor Taco opened this month in the center of the market, replacing Taza Stop, which is moving to larger location in Bethlehem. Taylor Taco specializes in quickly prepared, freshly made street tacos, burritos and rice bowls, bringing Latin flavor for the first time to the indoor food court and market.

The Easton Public Market is 325 Northampton St.

Info: eastonpublicmarket.com/

