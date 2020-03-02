From Silicon Valley to Silicon Beach, This Restaurant Group Serves the Hottest Meal in Town

Peter Georges, owner of the very successful QSR restaurants, Rodini Park and Hash in Los Angeles has plans for rapid growth for both concepts. Both restaurants are located within “Silicon Beach” which is not by mistake. That is because Peter’s personal story is unique and inspirational. He sold his tech company awhile back for a billion dollars and decided he wanted to offer great food concepts to the tech industry which he felt was seriously lacking for so long. Despite their incredible financial success, these aren’t household names (yet) simply because they are tucked away and surrounded by business space.

Playa Vista, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peter Georges (Owner and Managing Partner of Hash, Rodini Park Noho, Rodini Park Playa Vista, The Conference Room) started out in his early twenties buying and developing real estate. Soon an opportunity arose to join his brother and build a start-up company based out of Silicon Valley.

“We had a patented technology (created by my brother and his partner) and I headed up the Sales team and spent a decade building the business. We eventually reached our goal and were purchased. It was truly a remarkable experience. In my next chapter I wanted to return to real estate development and then try something new, hence the restaurants. Running these four restaurants is a daily challenge but I do it now because I have developed relationships with my team and employees that are a joy in my life. Now, we are building these together with our hopes to create something really special and I’m excited to see where this goes.” – Peter Georges, Owner

Rodini Park speaks directly to Peter Georges heritage. Growing up within a Greek Family in New York City, food was the main attraction. At the time, Peter did not know that it would soon become his career. His passion was in theatre and made his way out to Hollywood to pursue a modeling career. As life has it, he soon found himself immersed in the tech industry but after his company was sold, getting back to his roots was of utmost importance. Today, he currently runs Hash, two locations of Rodini Park and now his first full service restaurant, The Conference Room which is a playful spin on its location, centered in Silicon Beach surrounded by office space but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

At HASH, his fast growing morning spot, breakfast is not only exciting – it’s thoughtful. The menu certainly hails classics like Belgian Waffles but keeps customers constantly on their toes for special twists like HASH’s current Carrot Cake Belgian Waffles. Other sweet starts offered are dishes like Banana Nutella French Toast and Pinneaple Upside-down Pancakes. Throwing the savory seeker a bone are dishes like Chiquitas & Gringos served as traditional chilaquiles with your choice of protein and the Bepop Bowl with Asian style brown rice packed with veggies and protein.

Each project is successful in its own right and Peter has no plans of slowing down. In fact, he and his restaurant group, FCF, LLC lead by Peter Georges, is currently looking to expand each brand thoughtfully and with precision. Be on the lookout for one of the fastest growing brands in Southern California.