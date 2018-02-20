A sign of the season: Holy Trinity hosts its paska bread, kielbasa sale

Every year, spring brings a tasty tradition to the Lehigh Valley .
Holy Trinity Orthodox Catholic Church in North Catasauqua will again sell its homemade paska bread as well as sell kielbasi just in time for Easter.
Here are the details:
Paska bread
Details: It's an Eastern European bread loaded with eggs, sour cream and butter and has a slightly sweet flavor. It's a beautiful bread that would make a nice addition to any Easter table. The church has been making the bread for years and a maximum of 300 paskas will be made so call early. (If you don't celebrate Easter or just want to try a new type of bread, this is a great choice.)
How much? $9 each. Deadline to order is March 18th.
Kielbasi
Details: The church is also selling kielbasi, brought in from the coal regions of Pennsylvania. It's a delicious Eastern European sausage with a good snap. (I love it on the grill.)
How much: $9 per ring. Deadline is March 11.
Pickup date: Pickup for both sales will be 4 to 6 p.m. March 24 in the church hall.
The church is at 1023 Fifth St., North Catasauqua.
Info, order: 610-395-5737
