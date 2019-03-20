Side Dish: Five-course, Free Will beer dinner at Torre

LOCAL BEER DINNER AT TORRE

Savor five courses of modern Mexican cuisine paired with beers from Perkasie’s Free Will Brewing Co., 6-9 p.m. March 25 at Torre Restaurant in Center Valley.

The menu includes taco de pescado (grilled mahi, blue masa tortilla, spicy red cabbage slaw and roasted poblano salsa verde), with a New England-style IPA; bocadillo de cerdo (ground pork and chorizo, grilled red onion and jalapeno aioli and cheddar and chihuahua cheese on toasted brioche), with a sour or saison beer; ensalada de pepino (cucumber carpaccio, white balsamic-honey vinaigrette, green apple, shaved cabbage, carrot and queso fresco), with Crisper (German-style Kolsch ale); carne de res con arroz (braised beef, rice, grilled tortillas, pickled jalapeno and avocado), with a New England-style IPA; and coco y chocolate pretzel (chocolate-dipped baked soft pretzel, red chili sea salt, coconut and chocolate stout caramel sauce), with Sir Lamington (coconut chocolate imperial milk stout).

Tickets are $79. The restaurant is at 2960 Center Valley Parkway. Reservations: 610-841-9399.

LOCAL WINE DINNER AT PRIME

Enjoy a five-course dinner paired with wines from Saylorburg’s Blue Ridge Estate Vineyard & Winery, 6:30 p.m. April 3 at Prime Steak House in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

Randy Detrick, owner and winemaker at Blue Ridge, will share his knowledge and passion of wine during the meal, which includes the following dishes: crab and corn chowder; grilled portabella salad (chopped greens with portabella mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, feta and balsamic glaze); coconut shrimp (lightly breaded with coconut flakes, fried and served with orange marmalade glaze); Italian-style baked orange roughy (lightly breaded and seasoned flaky, white fish with rice pilaf); and a fresh berry tart.

Tickets are $45. The restaurant is at 325 Stoke Park Road. Reservations: 610-882-4070.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog