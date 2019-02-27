Side Dish: East Penn Restaurant Week

EAST PENN RESTAURANT WEEK

Enjoy tasty dishes at tantalizing prices during East Penn Restaurant Week, Sunday through March 9.

The event, presented by New Tripoli Bank, Emmaus Main Street Partners and East Penn Chamber, will feature fixed-price lunch and dinner options at 15 East Penn area dining establishments — from new spots such as Don Juan Mex Grill & Cantina in Lower Macungie Township to familiar favorites such as The Pub on Main in Macungie and The Trapp Door Gastropub in Upper Milford Township.

Entrée choices include prime rib French dip and chicken and waffle, part of a three-course $20 menu at Volpe’s Sports Bar in Emmaus; vegetarian stuffed cabbage rolls and roasted Thai chicken pasta, part of a three-course $35 menu at The Shelby in Lower Macungie; pork strip steak and tempura shrimp, part of a five-course $45 menu at Savory Grill in Hereford Township, Berks County; and beef tenderloin filet and seafood fra diavolo, part of a three-course $45 menu at The House in Emmaus.

Other participants include Armetta’s Italian Restaurant, The Barn, David’s Italian Market, Don Juan Mex Grill, Superior Restaurant, Switchback Pizza, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza and Gio Italian Grill. Info: lehighvalleychamber.org/eastpennrw.html.

CRAWFISH BOIL AT THE BAYOU

Celebrate Mardi Gras with a New Orleans-inspired crawfish boil, 4-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at The Bayou in Bethlehem.

The all-you-can-eat meal includes crawfish, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob and andouille sausage, all cooked in a beer boil and seasoned with Old Bay.

The cost is $35. The Bayou is at 702 Hawthorne Road in Bethlehem. Reservations: 610-419-6669.

