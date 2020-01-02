Sid’s Pizza & Grill Sees Continued Sales Growth in Metro Atlanta in 2020

Quality pizza has a place in the market and staying above the discounting race has its advantages.

Suwanee, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Suwanee, Georgia based Sid’s Pizza continues to see success in a crowded pizza market. Sales and guest counts are increasing while the segment as whole has had its challenges in 2019. The key to success? Quality pizza and friendly service delivered every day.

Said Stan Kurnett, owner of Sid’s Pizza, “We’re excited our guests choose Sid’s Pizza in growing numbers. Our focus is delivering a good quality pizza at a fair price, with friendly service. Over the 17 years we’ve been in business that’s been our focus. Being consistent is also a big part of our success. We do the best we can every day to deliver on our brand promise.”

In the restaurant’s over 17-year history, Sid’s Pizza has earned accolades ranging from being voted Best Pizza on the Northside by readers of the Atlanta Constitution/Journal, Editor’s Choice for Best Pizza on the Northside by Points North Magazine and Atlanta’s Best Kept Secret by radio station DaveFM. The restaurant offers dine-in, take-out, delivery and catering options.

Sid’s Pizza has developed the procedures to produce a high volume of superior-quality pizza from a smaller space with relatively low food and labor costs. The brand is very successful in promoting quality over price in a very competitive market. With the restaurant’s operating system and oven, a location can turn out over 100 large pizzas an hour.

Sid’s Pizza & Grill is now offering franchise opportunities to single and multi-unit operators in the Atlanta metro area. The company is going to expand the brand through franchising. Sid’s Pizza offers authentic Sicilian pizza, handmade from scratch and stone baked, in traditional and thin crust styles in a laid-back, vintage California surfer atmosphere. The menu also includes wings, oven baked subs, burgers and salads.

For more information on the Sid’s Pizza franchise program visit www.sidspizzafranchise.com, email info@sidspizza.com or visit our location at 2631 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee, Georgia 30024.