Sid’s Pizza & Grill Franchise Poised for Growth in Metro Atlanta

Franchise company now offering franchises to seasoned restaurateurs in North Georgia

Suwanee, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Suwanee, Georgia based Sid’s Pizza & Grill is now offering franchise opportunities to single and multi-unit operators in the Atlanta metro area. The company is going to expand the brand through franchising. Sid’s Pizza offers authentic Sicilian pizza, handmade from scratch and stone baked, in traditional and thin crust styles in a laid-back, vintage California surfer atmosphere. The menu also includes wings, oven baked subs, burgers and salads.

In the restaurant’s over 16-year history, Sid’s Pizza has earned accolades ranging from being voted Best Pizza on the Northside by readers of the Atlanta Constitution/Journal, Editor’s Choice for Best Pizza on the Northside by Points North Magazine and Atlanta’s Best Kept Secret by radio station DaveFM. The restaurant offers dine-in, take-out, delivery and catering options.

Sid’s Pizza has developed the procedures to produce a high volume of superior-quality pizza from a smaller space with relatively low food and labor costs. The brand is very successful in promoting quality over price in a very competitive market. With the restaurant’s operating system and oven, a location can turn out over 100 large pizzas an hour.

Said Stan Kurnett, “I’m truly not interested in being the biggest – just the best. I’m looking for people who share our passion for serving better food. What really drives me is when a first-time customer calls me over and says, ‘This is the best pizza I’ve ever had.’ That reaction is what makes the hard work worthwhile.”

“We’re looking for restaurant and franchise operators that are looking for a franchise concept that they can develop multiple location in the Atlanta market” says Stan. “We believe that Sid’s Pizza can compete and thrive in any local neighborhood” adds Stan.

For more information on the Sid’s Pizza franchise program visit www.sidspizzafranchise.com, email franchise@sidspizza.com or visit our location at 2631 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee, Georgia 30024.