Sibri's Restaurant, offering international cuisine, to open New Year's Day in Bethlehem

For those in search of new eats in the new year, Sibri’s Restaurant will hold a grand opening Monday at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

The 30-seat restaurant will offer a wide variety of international cuisine, including Greek salads, Cubano paninis, Mediterranean wraps and nachos.

It will be operated by chef Wilson Sibri, who lives a few blocks away from the eatery.

Menu highlights will include various French toasts; soups; classic, triple-decker and open-faced sandwiches; burgers; quesadillas; appetizers such as fried calamari, pierogies and steamed clams; and entrees such as carne asada, Italian haddock and garlic lemon butter salmon.

For the grand opening, Sibri’s will offer 10 percent off all checks, free coffee during breakfast and free dessert during lunch and dinner.

The restaurant will be open 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 24 hours Friday through Saturday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-625-3090.

