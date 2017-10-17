Sibri's Restaurant, offering international cuisine, coming soon to Bethlehem's Broad Street

An under-construction restaurant in Bethlehem is aiming to tickle your tastebuds with popular dishes from around the world.

Sibri's Restaurant, offering international cuisine, should open in about two months at Broad and High Streets, owner Wilson Sibri said.

The 30-seat restaurant will be open everyday for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Dishes will range from salads, sandwiches and wraps to empanadas, tacos and various entrees, said Sibri, who lives a few blocks away from the restaurant.

"We're going to have a little bit of everything - from Mexican food to Greek food," he said.

Sibri, who has an Ecuadorian background, promises a variety of South American specialties and sauteed dishes.

The restaurant will be a family affair with Sibri's brother, Mario, sister, Sonia, and other relatives assisting in various capacities.

Sibri has gutted the space to include new dry wall, flooring, lighting, bathrooms, kitchen equipment and more.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog