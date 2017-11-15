Sibling Duo Open New Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Location in Avondale

The new location will open on Thursday, November 16

Foothill Ranch, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens their newest location tomorrow, November 16 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will be opened by current Dickey’s franchisees Tiffany Oder and Chad Burge.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been family owned and operated since 1941 and we consider each of our owners as a part of our family,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are always proud when our current owners, such as Tiffany and Chad, decide to invest more in us and our brand to open new locations in their communities.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches all day. Limit two.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

This location will be Oder and Burge’s seventh Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in the state of Arizona with many more in development. “We have seen great success in our current locations and look forward to opening our Avondale location to serve residents of this community Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue,” says Oder.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Avondale is located at 10005 W. McDowell Rd. Avondale, AZ 85392. The phone number is 928-279-2608.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com