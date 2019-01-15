Shutdown puts the freeze on upcoming Norfolk brewery — and may delay new beers

In December, Kenny Van Hook had almost everything he needed to start his brewery.

The tanks were in place. The city gave its OK, and so did the state. He just needed one last piece of paperwork before he could start making beer at his forthcoming Elation Brewing in Norfolk.

He'd submitted his application to the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Trade and Tax Bureau in September, and applications usually take between 60 and 130 days, Van Hook says. His paperwork was due to come in any day, he figured.

But now that application has been thrown into limbo, after the federal government shut down on Dec. 22 amid a budget fight over border wall funding.

That shutdown meant the bureau stopped processing applications for new breweries, including the one for Elation.

Van Hook went from believing his brewery would be open any day now to not even knowing what month he'll get the final go-ahead.

"We have people call every day," he said Monday. "We can't give an honest answer."

It's not just breweries waiting to open that are affected, but any brewery that distributes across state lines. The bureau must approve labeling for all new beers and changes to recipes for existing beers.

The Roanoke tasting room of Oregon-based Deschutes Brewing has only a small brewery on site, so it relies on seasonal beers from across the country to fill its taps. Deschutes spokeswoman Erin Rankin says they're already worried about the effects of the shutdown.

"Our new Brut IPA is a little bit delayed because of it," said Rankin. "The longer this goes on, of course we're more impacted. We have to submit labels for all new products and all new beer recipes, and it's starting to affect our production schedule."

The beer is scheduled to be released in late January, and Rankin says the longer this continues, the more future beers will be affected. If it goes on long enough, they'll be stuck with a lot of Brut IPA on their hands.

"It's going out to our full distribution of 30-plus states," Rankin said. "That's a fair amount of beer."

Most local craft breweries in Hampton Roads aren't feeling the effects of the shutdown just yet. Small breweries rely more on sales at their tasting rooms and distribute fewer beers out of state.

One of the larger operations, Norfolk's O'Connor Brewing, has not had any beer releases affected by the shutdown, said brewery founder Kevin O'Connor. But the problem with a shutdown is the uncertainty: He worries that he will need to push off future investment in more widespread distribution.

"We have plans to open new markets," O'Connor said. "If it continues, then we will see a direct effect."

Smartmouth Brewing, with locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, also has not had to delay any beer releases as of yet.

Company president Porter Hardy notes that even though the federal bureau won't be approving new beers, it has not quite suspended all operations. One part of the bureau remains open for business: the tax collectors.

"Our federal excise taxes are due tomorrow, but I am sure the government is still collecting money," Hardy said.

For Van Hook, the federal shutdown means Elation Brewing is frozen in place. Without an end in sight, he's worried his troubles will only get worse.

"Pretty soon there will be expenses that come on for when we expected to be in business," he said. "Meanwhile, we sit here with all our pretty equipment."

Robyn Sidersky, ?757-222-5117, robyn.sidersky@pilotonline.com