Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Continues Expansion

(RestaurantNews.com) The first Shuckin’ Shack of 2018 opened its doors the first week of March in the Brunswick Forest area of Leland, North Carolina. While the franchisees for this restaurant, Mike & Sarah Lookingbill, may be new to business ownership, they are not new to the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar & Sports Pub business model. As detailed in this 2017 interview with Sarah, she has worked in the Carolina Beach Shuckin’ Shack since it opened over a decade ago and was the Front of House Trainer for new franchisees of Shuckin’ Shack from 2014 to 2017.

The Leland Shack, located at 1175 Turlington Ave Suite 101, was built from the ground up according to design elements provided by both the Lookingbill family and our home support office staff. While open for business today, they still have some work left to do on an expansive outdoor bar and patio area that will be ready to enjoy later this Spring.

In addition to the Leland expansion, Shuckin’ Shack has plans to open locations in Statesboro GA, Jacksonville NC, and Raleigh NC by mid-year, with an additional 4 locations to open by end of year. Furthermore, Shuckin’ Shack recently announced that they would soon be identifying new Midwestern markets for expansion the first week of April.

What makes Shuckin’ Shack work? “We have a niche concept with a simple menu featuring fresh seafood,” says CEO Jonathan Weathington, “who doesn’t love that?”

If you or someone you know desires to learn more about Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar and their expansion, please feel free to visit this special information page. After submitting your information, the next step is attendance at a mandatory Discovery Day. For more information on the process, contact Mario Piccinin, VP of Franchise Development, at 910-200-3438 or mariop@theshuckinshack.com.