Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Celebrates Oyster Fest

Wilmington, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is celebrating the opening of Oyster Season in the Carolinas by launching their Third Annual Oyster Fest. Featuring limited-time menu offerings and great oyster specials, Shuckin’ Shacks system-wide will be participating in the annual event.

Oyster Fest, designed to pay homage to their namesake, will be a great opportunity for both oyster aficionados and amateurs to enjoy nature’s most tasteful bi-valves. From “Hops and Shells,” a limited craft beer and oyster pairing from Sweetwater Brewing and Rappahannock Oyster Company, to the launch of the new oyster shooter, “Deep Blue Sea,” Shuckin’ Shack’s goal is to put shells on tables.

“Our Oyster Fest food and drink items are designed to give guests a taste of the coast, and to celebrate two of our favorite things – oysters and beer,” said Matt Piccinin, Co-Founder and COO. “People are going to love the Hops and Shells – it’s a chance to taste the drastic differences in oysters and beer.”

The Oyster Fest menu includes a Chesapeake Oyster Sampler, Chargrilled Oysters, Raw Oysters, Oyster Baskets, and even a new and improved “Pearl’s Fire Oyster Challenge,” a hotter-than-hot oyster shooter challenge.

About Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar

Founded in Carolina Beach, NC in 2007, Shuckin’ Shack is quickly becoming the fresh seafood provider across the Carolinas and beyond. Shuckin’ Shack specializes in fresh seafood and high-quality spirits in a relaxed, family-friendly coastal atmosphere perfect for hanging out and watching sports. With ten stores open, and as many under way, Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar will continue growth throughout the Southeastern US in the coming years.

Contact:

Wendy Koonce

855-SHACKNC

wkoonce@theshuckinshack.com

www.theshuckinshack.com