Shrimp is the star of Flammin Restaurant's Chicago Black Restaurant Week menu

Flammin Restaurant & Co. is featuring four dishes during Chicago Black Restaurant week — the shrimp and chicken Alfredo ($13.19 from $14), the shrimp and grits ($12.19 from $14), the mustard catfish dinner ($12.19 from $13), a French toast flight ($8.19 from $9) and a Flammin-aid flight drink special ($4.19). My dining companion and I chose the first two, which are both available on the regular menu and served all day.

The shrimp and chicken Alfredo came with two thick slices of garlic bread that were saturated with garlic butter. The pasta was cooked al dente and lightly covered in a creamy Alfredo sauce. Although the chicken was well-seasoned, it was dry and let the shrimp take center stage with its snappy texture.

Comforting shrimp and grits came with a thick layer of cheddar cheese, which added a saltiness that the grits themselves lacked. Again, the shrimp was the star, both flavorful and succulent. Green onion on top added a nice bite and color to the creamy dish.

641 E. 75th St., 773-675-8983, facebook.com/FlamminRestaurant/

Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 17. For participating restaurants and menus, go to chiblackrestaurantweek.com/restaurant-lineup.

