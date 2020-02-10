ShredYourEx, Get Free Wings at Hooters this Valentine’s Day

Destroy a Photo of your ex to receive 10 free boneless wings when you buy any 10 wings

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters is inviting both heartbreakers and the heartbroken to enjoy some comfort food this Valentine’s Day by burning, burying, ripping or shredding a picture of their ex to earn 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings.

Whether you’re on the rebound or still reeling over your last relationship, all guests are welcome to ease the tension and pain by destroying photos of their shred-worthy ex, using shredders provided at participating Hooters restaurants or virtually at Hooters.com/ShredYourEx . Those who participate online will receive a digital coupon for the deal.

Making the shredding extra satisfying and worthwhile this year, everyone who shreds their ex either online or in-store will automatically be entered for a chance to win a premium Bumble subscription to find their next. For those who want to get into the action at select Hooters locations nationwide, you simply need to take a picture with a #ShredYourExFindYourNext picture frame and post it to social media for a chance to win.

Shredding one’s ex appears to be a universal language. Hooters is looking to break last year’s record of more than 42,000 photos shredded, helping as many people as possible who want to restore their faith in love with free boneless wings!

This is the perfect opportunity for those newly single to cater to their true heart’s desire – Hooters world-famous chicken wings. Treat yourself to one of Hooters eight wing varieties including the new meatless Unreal Wings as well as Roasted Wings alongside everyday classics such as Smoked Wings, Original-Style Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Naked Wings, Bacon Wrapped Wings and Boneless Wings. Pick any along with one or more of Hooters 19 craveable sauces and dry rubs such as Honey Sriracha, Habanero BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

Hooters Shred Your Ex offer is dine-in only at Hooters locations across the U.S. on Friday, February 14, 2020 only, and cannot be combined with any other discount or promotional offer.

#ShredYourExFindYourNext special offer is available at participating U.S. Hooters locations. Guests must be 21 or older to enter. See offer Terms and Conditions at https://stellaartois.promo.eprize.com/heart/ for information on how to participate for free, prizes and details.

