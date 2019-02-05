ShredYourEx, Get Free Wings at Hooters this Valentine’s Day

Destroy a Photo of your ex to receive 10 free boneless wings when you buy any 10 wings

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters is inviting both heartbreakers and the heartbroken to enjoy some comfort food this Valentine’s Day by burning, burying, ripping or shredding a picture of their ex to earn 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings.Whether you’re on the rebound or still reeling over your last relationship, all guests are welcome to ease the tension and pain by destroying photos of their shred-worthy ex, using shredders provided at participating Hooters restaurants, or virtually at Hooters.com/ShredYourEx. Customers participating online will receive a digital coupon for the deal.Shredding one’s ex appears to be a universal language and Hooters is looking to break last year’s record of 40,000+ photos shredded, with even more crushed participants looking to have their faith in love restored, and a lot more free wings!This is the perfect opportunity for those newly single to cater to their true heart’s desire – Hooters world-famous chicken wings. Treat yourself to one of Hooters six wing varieties including Smoked Wings, Original-Style Wings, Naked Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Bacon Wrapped Wings and Boneless Wings, alongside a dreamy plate of boneless wings, all available in 17 craveable sauces and dry rubs, such as new Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

Hooters Shred Your Ex offer is dine-in only at participating Hooters locations across the U.S. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 only, and cannot be combined with any other discount or promotional offer. For more information and to find your nearest Hooters location visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”

