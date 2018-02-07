ShredYourEx, Get Free Wings at Hooters this Valentine’s Day

Shred ’Em and Forget ‘Em to receive 10 free boneless wings when you buy any 10 wings

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters is opening its doors to those rebounding from a less-than-perfect relationship or just taking a break from the dating scene this Valentine’s Day. Instead of spending the day swiping left or right on dating apps, be a part of Hooters tasty solution to shred ‘em and forget ‘em. On Wednesday, Feb. 14, guests will earn 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings by shredding an image of their ex in store at their favorite Hooters or online at hooters.com/ShredYourEx.

Activating the deal is as simple as bringing a photo of your ex to your favorite local Hooters location on Valentine’s Day, where Hooters Girls will help you shred the evidence. Guests can also receive a digital coupon for the free wings and let the healing begin ahead of time by taking the #ShredYourEx quiz online at hooters.com/ShredYourEx.

Guests have several options to flavor their Hooters world-famous chicken wings, available with their favorite choice of Hooters 17 craveable sauces and dry rubs, such as new Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero. Or, if you’re working on your revenge body or just looking for a smoking good flavor, consider Hooters Smoked Wings for your first 10 wings, coming in at half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings.

This is the third year Hooters is giving guests across the country the opportunity to #ShredYourEx, after years of bringing people together to shred in locations across the Southwest. Over the past two years, 54,000 participants disposed of their ex online. With options to either burn, bury or shred a digital image of their ex, a resounding majority chose to heat things up over a burning fire. And in 2017, more than 18,000 turned their heartbreak into a delicious meal, enjoying 10 free wings at Hooters.

The Hooters Valentine’s Day deal of buy any 10 wings, get 10 boneless wings free is available for dine-in guests at participating Hooters locations across the United States on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Bring a photo of your ex to shred at your local Hooters or shred your ex online at hooters.com/ShredYourEx to receive a digital coupon to activate the deal. Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotional offer. Valid at participating locations.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

