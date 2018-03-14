Should wine be savored or guzzled? For true pleasure, mindset matters

Let’s hope that your wine never tastes like cocktail sauce, that zippy red stuff that comes with shrimp appetizers and raw oysters on the half shell. But let’s also use those two words — cocktail and sauce — individually and completely unrelated to the zippy red sauce, to get to the bottom of when and how the wine you drink can reach its full potential. Is your wine at its best as a “cocktail” or a “sauce”?

Sometime in the 1980s, wine started wedging its way into the consciousness of American nightlife revelers. Wine was steadily becoming a viable drink option, just as a drink, for everyone. Serious wine consumers had been enjoying wine regularly with meals for years, but in those big-hair days, good wine was becoming much more available.

Today, wine-as-cocktail remains a viable option, a different context than wine-as-aperitif. Enjoying a glass to wake up the palate and stimulate the appetite is one thing; ordering several glasses of wine over a few hours in a bar is another. There’s nothing wrong with it if it works for you, but to me it’s sort of like eating frosting directly from the bowl. Isn’t it better on cake?

In my opinion, wine is most limited as described above, when it is used purely as a social lubricator. You might notice an aroma or flavor that is pleasing to you, but how often are you going to focus on that, and be mindful of it as you work your way through the glass? Wine in this situation is the equivalent of background music.

When wine becomes part of planning an event, though, it has an opportunity to enhance whatever you are doing. This is about putting yourself in the right mindset to enjoy wine — like making a plan to drive to the other side of the island to take in the sunset with a couple of bottles of wine and some simple bites of food. Your brain can contemplate all of it at once: the natural beauty before you; the freeze-frame moment of your life; the comfort of a folding chair with a perfect backrest angle; the deliciousness of the wine; and those snacks, despite their simplicity, taste so good that they are worth mentioning out loud. Moments like those are always better with good wine.

Wine is at its best and most powerful when it is paired with food in an extended dining experience. The setting doesn’t need to be formal, just intentional. The focus, in this case, is eating good food and drinking good wine. Wine is the “sauce,” helping to augment the food’s flavors, but also everything else about the experience like your conversation and your gratefulness for the moment. The aromas and flavors of food and wine have an ability to trigger pleasant memories from your distant past, and also spur you to talk about new ideas — all of it eventually circling back to the sheer pleasure you derive from those aromas and flavors.

When your belly is full and your mind is swimming with blissful thoughts, the possibilities of the world, or at least your journey in it, appear to be endless. And they are. Food and wine is culture, and being in the midst of experiencing it allows us to access a place in our minds that is not always available. It is a place of openness, of temporary fearlessness and vision. And that’s not just the wine talking. The great quote from Virginia Woolf says it better: “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.”

Slow down when it’s time to make a decision about socializing or dining with wine. Drink it by the glass all night in a bar if that’s your thing — and play all the Tears for Fears hits you used to love in the ’80s. But try to also be the person who sets in motion the situations and events that will be impactful, memorable and edifying in every way, as much for the body and mind as for the soul. Otherwise you won’t be getting all that wine has to give you. And if that’s the case, why not drink something else?

