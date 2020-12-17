Should schools reopen? For those that have, how’s it going? Parents, the Tribune wants to hear from you.

December 17, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
Tensions between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union are rising over whether it’s safe to bring students and teachers back to school in the new year as coronavirus cases continue to surge. Schools across the suburbs are also wrestling with the same questions, even those that have already resumed in-person instruction. The Tribune wants to hear from parents who are trying to navigate their children’s educational journey during these unprecedented times. Fill out the survey below to tell us what you think.