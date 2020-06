Democrats, led by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, have called for national recognition of Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. Now, with massive attention focused on systemic racism, there’s a push to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, an idea that has bipartisan support, including from U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, F-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.