ShortStaf Partners With Bunker To Provide Occupational Accident Insurance to Staff While Working on the Platform

Venice, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) ShortStaf , the on-demand hospitality staffing app, has partnered with Bunker to provide Occupational Accident Insurance (OAI) to all its platform Staf users while working through the ShortStaf App.

ShortStaf now provides all Staf users with OAI while working a shift on the platform. ShortStaf’s enterprise clientele can now con?dently use the app, knowing that each and every Staf user comes to them with Occupational Accident Insurance coverage while working. As an added benefit, ShortStaf is proud to provide this insurance to its Staf users, at no additional cost to the Host or Staf.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable using the ShortStaf App. Our users told us what they needed, and we delivered. We are proud to be able to partner with a company like Bunker, who is an industry leader, to provide OAI to our Staf users while working through our app.” said CEO of ShortStaf, Brenden Curcio.

ShortStaf is an Allied Member of the National Restaurant Association, as well as the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. With over 9,000 platform users, ShortStaf is currently focused on helping facilitate the recovery of the restaurant and hospitality industry, which continues to struggle to find and retain staff.

About ShortStaf, Inc

ShortStaf provides a unique peer to peer App based technology platform that empowers restaurant and hospitality owners and managers to locate and engage staff. The platform gives you the flexibility to find qualified industry professionals when and where you need them – without the constraints of traditional full-time employment. An extensive list of restaurant and hospitality positions are available, and more are being added daily. Bartenders, barbacks, servers, line cooks, chef assistants, head chefs, hostesses, bussers, dishwashers, and more! ShortStaf puts you in control: dates, shift times, pay rate, attire, and any other job-specific tasks you require, providing you the utmost versatility. For more information, visit shortstaf.com , and find us on Twitter @ShortStafApp and Facebook , Contact: info@shortstaf.com

About Bunker

Bunker provides instant business insurance for small business owners, while leading staffing agencies and marketplaces have outsourced their insurance compliance headaches to Bunker Enterprise, the SAAS solution providing Smart COI screening, compliance verification and monitoring, and on-demand insurance – all in one place. Contact: enterprise@buildbunker.com

About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.6 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocate on its behalf. We sponsor the industry’s largest trade show ( National Restaurant Association Show ); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF’s ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter @WeRRestaurants , Facebook and YouTube .

About the FRLA

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) is Florida’s premier non-profit hospitality industry trade association. Founded in 1946 as the Florida Restaurant Association, FRLA merged with the Florida Hotel and Motel Association in 2006. FRLA’s more than 10,000 members include independent hoteliers and restaurateurs, household name franchises, theme parks and suppliers. The association’s mission is to protect, educate and promote Florida’s $111.7 billion hospitality industry which represents 1.5 million employees. Dedicated to safeguarding the needs of the membership, FRLA provides legislative advocacy to ensure the voices of its members are heard and their interests are protected. The association offers regulatory compliance and food safety training through SafeStaff® and FRLA’s subsidiary, RCS Training. The FRLA Educational Foundation provides industry-developed, career-building high school programs throughout the state. Contact: help@frla.org

The post ShortStaf Partners With Bunker To Provide Occupational Accident Insurance to Staff While Working on the Platform first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.