Karl Merton Ferron
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Shops in Harford, Carroll take their first steps to reopen after stay-at-home order lifted

May 15, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Meredith Cohn
Karl Merton Ferron

After weeks under a stay-at-home order, shops in Harford and Carroll counties took steps to reopen.