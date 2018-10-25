Shop offering custom waffles, crepes, milkshakes and more coming soon to downtown Allentown

A sweet spot is coming soon to downtown Allentown.

Choco B, serving custom waffles, crepes, milkshakes and more, should open "hopefully by Thanksgiving" on the ground floor of the Americus Hotel on North Sixth Street, according to owner Mikael Khallouf.

The 12-seat eatery, next to Cuts & Shaves Barbershop, will feature a Belgian chocolate fountain that workers will use for crepes, pancakes, ice cream and other dishes, Khallouf said.

If customers aren't craving fruit, Nutella or other sweet selections, they'll also be to choose from various waffle sandwiches and savory crepes such as cheese and ham, chicken, turkey and more, Khallouf said.

"We'll be offering a lot of new fillings that people aren't used to in the Lehigh Valley," said Khallouf, noting he wants some menu items to be a surprise upon opening.

Choco B, featuring a doorway to the hotel's entrance, will feature an open kitchen where customers can watch as their food is prepared.

Khallouf is overhauling the space to include new tile flooring, counters, lighting, wall paint, kitchen equipment and more.

The eatery, which Khallouf plans to operate Monday through Saturday, will be a welcome addition to Center City's dining line-up.

In recent years, downtown Allentown has lost sweets-focused businesses such as Center Ice ice cream shop and Blondie's Cupcakes & Hot Dogs.

Another sweet addition, Chillin' Snacking, in June began serving limbers, frozen confections similar to Italian ice, at 840 Hamilton St.

Khallouf, who also is a graphic designer, designed the company's logo.

