Rick Kintzel
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Shooting for ‘Lucky Louie,’ Daniel Roebuck’s latest faith-based film, is underway in the Lehigh Valley

September 24, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Rick Kintzel

Bethlehem's Daniel Roebuck has started shooting for ‘Lucky Louie,’ his second faith-based film.