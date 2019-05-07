Shoney’s Will Treat Moms to a FREE Slice of Strawberry Pie on Mother’s Day

Shoney’s Special Mother’s Day Fresh Food Bar and a Complimentary Slice of one of America’s Favorite Desserts Makes for a Perfect Day for Moms and Families on May 12 at its Restaurants Nationwide

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Nothing says Happy Mother’s Day like a FREE slice of one of America’s favorite desserts and no one puts together a special Mother’s Day Fresh Food Bar or makes Strawberry Pie like Shoney’s.

On Mother’s Day – Sunday, May 12, 2019 – the All-American iconic brand, which has served as America’s Dinner Table for more than 70 years, will once again delight moms and families across America with its Mother’s Day All You Care To Eat Fresh Food Bar, all under the supervision of Shoney’s team of culinary experts.

The special Fresh Food Bar will include items such as Shoney’s signature Southern Crispy Chicken, Sliced Ham with Apples, slow-roasted, hand-carved Turkey Breast, Coconut Shrimp, Herb-Roasted Salmon, Squash Casserole, Fresh-Steamed Broccoli, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans with Peppers, Sweet Potato Casserole, Corn, Macaroni & Cheese, Collard Greens and much more, plus one our bottomless beverages — all for $14.99 (*) at participating restaurants.

In addition, in what has become a Mother’s Day tradition, Shoney’s will say THANKS to moms on their special day as only Shoney’s can: with a FREE slice of Strawberry Pie, made-in-house daily with delicious, fresh strawberries in a flaky crust mixed with Shoney’s special glaze and finished with whipped topping when they purchase an entrée or a fresh food bar.

Shoney’s serves more than two million slices of its famous Strawberry Pie each year. The dessert has been a part of Shoney’s rich history and has played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence, according to Mr. David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO.

“Mother’s Day is a special day at Shoney’s and we want to share this holiday with all moms, friends, family and neighbors by providing fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service,” said Mr. Davoudpour. “We didn’t create the strawberry, but we have perfected the Strawberry Pie and nothing makes us happier than to serve families across America great food and treating moms to a delicious and free dessert. Please join us on this special day and as we like to say, Let’s Eat!®”

Shoney’s has collected restaurant industry accolades for more than 7 decades, and the world-renowned brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

The FREE slice of Strawberry Pie or Peach Cobbler does require a purchase of the Mother’s Day All You Care To Eat Freshly Prepared Food Bar or entrée and is available for dine-in only. The offer is available at participating Shoney’s restaurants. (*) Prices and items may vary by location.



