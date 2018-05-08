Shoney’s Will Treat Moms to a FREE Slice of Strawberry Pie on Mother’s Day

America’s Iconic Restaurant and its Favorite Dessert Make for a Perfect Day at Shoney’s, Featuring its Special Mother’s Day All You Care To Eat Freshly Prepared Food Bar on Sunday, May 13

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Nothing says Happy Mother’s Day like a FREE slice of Strawberry Pie and no one puts together a special Mother’s Day Fresh Food Bar or makes Strawberry Pie like Shoney’s.

On Mother’s Day – Sunday, May 13, 2018 – Shoney’s will once again delight moms and families across America with its Mother’s Day All You Care To Eat Freshly Prepared Food Bar, all under the supervision of Shoney’s Executive Chef and his team of culinary experts. Offerings include slow-roasted turkey, home-style dressing, Shoney’s signature crispy chicken, coconut shrimp, squash casserole, edamame succotash, mashed potato & gravy, green beans and more, including Shoney’s Fresh Salad, Soup & Fruit Bar, all for $12.99(*) at participating restaurants.

In addition, in what has become a Mother’s Day tradition from the All-American, iconic restaurant brand, Shoney’s will say THANKS to moms on their special day as only Shoney’s can: with a FREE slice of Strawberry Pie, made-in-house daily with delicious, fresh strawberries in a flaky crust mixed with Shoney’s special glaze and finished with whipped topping.

Shoney’s serves more than two million slices of its famous Strawberry Pie each year. The dessert has been a part of Shoney’s rich history and has played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence, according to Mr. David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO.

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

“Mother’s Day is a special day at Shoney’s and we want to share this holiday with all moms, friends, family and neighbors by providing fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service,” said Mr. Davoudpour. “We didn’t create the strawberry, but we have perfected the Strawberry Pie and nothing makes us happier than to serve families across America great food and treating moms to a delicious and free dessert. Please join us on this special day and as we like to say, Let’s Eat!®”

As an extra bonus to the Mother’s Day All You Care To Eat Freshly Prepared Food Bar and FREE slice of Strawberry Pie, Shoney’s will host a sweepstakes to award one winner a $100 Shoney’s Gift Card so that her special day continues.

Always known for having the best-in-class value, Shoney’s was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

The FREE slice of Strawberry Pie does require a purchase of the Mother’s Day All You Care To Eat Freshly Prepared Food Bar or entrée and is available for dine-in only. The offer is available at participating Shoney’s restaurants. (*) Prices may vary by location.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

