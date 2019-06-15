Shoney’s Will Treat Dads to a Special, Enhanced All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Food Bar on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s, America’s Dinner Table for more than 70 years, will continue its annual tradition of delighting dads and families across America with its special, enhanced All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Food Bar on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019.

All under the supervision of Shoney’s Executive Chef and his team of culinary experts, offerings include Shoney’s signature crispy chicken, roast beef, BBQ ribs, crispy whitefish, garlic grilled shrimp, fresh steamed broccoli, green beans with peppers, mashed potatoes, cinnamon apples, sweet potato casserole, corn, squash casserole, macaroni & cheese, cabbage and crispy okra.

Guests can complement the incredible spread with sweet yeast rolls and brown gravy, potato and cabbage beef soup. As always, Shoney’s Fresh Salad, Soup & Fruit Bar will be available for the taking, as well as one of its bottomless beverages – starting @$14.99 at the majority of restaurants.

“Father’s Day is a special day at Shoney’s and we want to share this holiday with all dads, friends, family and neighbors by providing fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “We have created a can’t miss, All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Food Bar that dads and everyone can enjoy. Please join us on this special day, and, as we like to say, Let’s Eat!®”

Shoney’s has collected restaurant industry accolades for more than 7 decades, and the world-renowned brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.



About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For more than 70 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com