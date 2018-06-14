Shoney’s Will Treat Dads to a Special, Enhanced All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Food Bar on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s, America’s Dinner Table for more than 70 years, will continue its annual tradition of delighting dads and families across America with its special, enhanced All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Food Bar on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17.

All under the supervision of Shoney’s Executive Chef and his team of culinary experts, offerings include Shoney’s signature crispy chicken, meatloaf, BBQ Ribs, freshly-prepared tilapia, garlic grilled shrimp, edamame succotash, green beans with peppers, mashed potatoes, cinnamon apples, sweet potato casserole, creamed corn, squash casserole, macaroni & cheese, collared greens and fried okra.

Shoney’s Father’s Day All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Food Bar will also feature its Fresh Salad, Soup & Fruit Bar and delicious peach cobbler.

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

“Father’s Day is a special day at Shoney’s and we want to share this holiday with all dads, friends, family and neighbors by providing fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “We have created a can’t miss, All You Care to Eat. Freshly Prepared Food Bar that dads and everyone can enjoy. Please join us on this special day, and, as we like to say, Let’s Eat!®”

As an extra bonus to the Father’s Day All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Food Bar, Shoney’s will host a sweepstakes to award one winner a $100 Shoney’s Gift Card so that his special day continues.

Always known for having the best-in-class value, Shoney’s was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

Shoney’s Father’s Day All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Food Bar is available at participating Shoney’s restaurants. Although price and participation may vary, the Food Bar starts at $12.99 in most markets.

Shoney's is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

