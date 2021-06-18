Shoney’s Will Treat Dads to FREE Hot Fudge Cake on Father’s Day

Shoney’s Special Father’s Day Fresh Food Bar and a Complimentary Slice of America’s Favorite Dessert Makes for a Perfect Day for Dads and Families This Sunday at its Restaurants Nationwide

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) As one of the most popular sayings in history goes, the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Shoney’s , an American restaurant treasure, figured this out 74 years ago and on this coming Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, the iconic All-American brand will prove it again with a special Fresh Food Bar. Topping it off with FREE Hot Fudge Cake for Dads is just showing off, but that is how Shoney’s rolls.

The special Fresh Food Bar will include items such as Shoney’s lauded Nashville Hot Chicken, Crispy Chicken, BBQ Ribs, Crispy White Fish and Meatloaf. Let’s keep going … Fresh Steamed Broccoli, Green Beans with Peppers, Mashed Potatoes, Cinnamon Apples, Buttered Corn, Squash Casserole, Macaroni & Cheese, Steamed Cabbage, Crispy Okra, Roasted Potatoes and Loaded Mashed Potatoes, all of this – and this is not a typo – starting at $12.99.

Full yet? Not yet.

Shoney’s keeps piling it on with Dinner Rolls, Cornbread Muffins, Potato and Cabbage Beef soups and Peach Cobbler. And then they will put an exclamation point on Happy Father’s Day with a FREE slice of Hot Fudge Cake for all dads with the purchase of the of the Fresh Food Bar.

Shoney’s famous Hot Fudge Cake has been a brand staple since 1947 and has played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence. Shoney’s serves over 2 million Hot Fudge Cakes each year all to the delight of its valued guests. On the first Thursday in December every year, Shoney’s declares National FREE Hot Fudge Cake Day and serves thousands of its prized dessert to all guests free of charge with no purchase required.

“We love serving fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers every day of the year,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour and dad to two amazing kids, “Father’s Day is a special day for us and we have created a can’t miss selection of the best of the best that Shoney’s offers. There is simply no other place to be this coming Sunday as we celebrate all Dads.”

For 74 years, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades, beginning from day one. The brand has been recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News .

Shoney’s was praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald .

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising , following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ .

