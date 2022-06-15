Shoney’s Will Treat All Dads to a FREE Hot Fudge Cake on Father’s Day; As Always, Kids 4 & Under Eat FREE

Shoney’s Special Father’s Day Fresh Food Bar and a Complimentary Slice of America’s Favorite Dessert Makes for a Perfect Day for Dads and Families This Sunday at its Restaurants Nationwide

America ( RestaurantNews.com ) As one of the most popular sayings in history goes, the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Shoney’s , an American restaurant treasure, figured this out 75 years ago and on this coming Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, the iconic All-American brand will prove it again with a special Fresh Food Bar.

A FREE Hot Fudge Cake for Dads is just showing off yet that is how Shoney’s rolls. The special Fresh Food Bar will include a specialty protein, a rare appearance of delicious BBQ Ribs. Just like with most vegetables, all of the proteins are freshly-made or freshly-prepared in Shoney’s kitchens daily.

You can add Shoney’s Signature Crispy Chicken, Crispy Whitefish and Meatloaf as main features. Let’s keep going … Fresh Steamed Broccoli, Green Beans with Peppers, Mashed Potatoes, Cinnamon Apples, Corn, Squash Casserole, Macaroni & Cheese, Steamed Cabbage, Crispy Okra and Roasted Red Potatoes. All of this – and this is not a typo – starting at $14.99. Full yet? Not yet. Shoney’s keeps piling it on with Dinner Rolls, Cornbread Muffins, Potato and Cabbage Beef soups and Peach Cobbler.

Shoney’s famous Hot Fudge Cake, which has its own national holiday, has been a brand staple since 1947 and has played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence. Shoney’s serves over 2 million Hot Fudge Cakes each year, all to the delight of its valued guests. On the first Thursday in December every year, Shoney’s declares National FREE Hot Fudge Cake Day and serves thousands of its prized dessert to all guests free of charge with no purchase required.

“We love serving fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers every day of the year,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour and dad to two amazing kids. “Father’s Day is a special day for us and we have created a can’t-miss selection of the best of the best that Shoney’s offers. There is simply no other place to be this going Sunday as we celebrate all Dads.”

For 75 years, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades, beginning from day one. Shoney’s is consistently recognized as a premiere family dining restaurant, praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains while also being hailed for its service, menu variety and diners’ recommendations.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates.

Shoney’s is closely following all guidance issued by the CDC, state, and local governments and health departments to ensure sanitary conditions, cleanliness, and the health of our guests and team members.

Of course, price and participation may vary; please contact your local Shoney’s for inclusion information and other details.

About Shoney's

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For 75 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Derek Farley

derekPR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@derekpr.com

