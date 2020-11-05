Shoney’s Welcomes Guests at its New Restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida

Free Starter NOW and Free Hot Fudge Cake for Guests’ Birthday for Life With E-Club Sign-up

Freshly-Prepared, High-Quality Food at Industry-Best Value and World-Class Service Available NOW!

6300-Square Foot Restaurant will be Kissimmee’s Dinner Table, Adding 65 Jobs to Tourist Staple

Kissimmee, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Shoney’s , America’s Dinner Table for 73 years, is now Kissimmee’s Dinner Table.

Just when it needed some great news in an otherwise challenged year, the restaurant industry got a positive shot in the arm today from an iconic, All-American brand. as Shoney’s announced the official opening of its new Florida-based brand staple in Kissimmee.

Shoney’s in Kissimmee, located at 5764 W. Irlo Bronson Highway, will employ 65 local team members, all grateful to join the energized brand. Franchise owners Bobby and Cindy Lance have been successful business owners for more than 40 years in the area with A & W restaurants and other regional brands and are very excited about this new venture.

Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour could not be more thrilled: “Shoney’s is a reflection of America’s heart so it is with such amazing gratitude that I welcome Bobby and Cindy to our family as they carry the flag for our brand. They are proven winners and we are a proven brand so this is a perfect match for us all.”

The new Kissimmee Shoney’s is 6300 square feet, with 800 square feet of patio space and with a total seating capacity of 125 guests. The location has an incredible view of the Old Town Attractions’ Ferris Wheel since it is situated next to the Kissimmee Fun Spot Attraction . Pictures and décor depict the good ole days in the 1900s with its Famous Silver Spurs Rodeo, Hot Rods and Cowboys. The full liquor bar, the “Cruisin’ Bar,” was named for the cruisers who for more than 30 years have cruised down the streets of Old Town in their classic Hot Rods, Street Machines, Street Rods and Trucks on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Shoney’s Kissimmee will feature everything and all that have made the brand an American dining treasure for more than seven decades. From Mr. Davoudpour’s select favorites and his wife Christy’s Apple Pie recipe to Shoney’s Comfort Classics featuring its famous fried chicken, its new Shoney’s Nashville Hot Chicken, Crispy Whitefish Fillets, Homestyle Meatloaf and BBQ Pulled Pork will all be accompanied by various bottomless beverages.

New franchise partner Mr. Bobby Lance is fired up and eager to serve: “Representing Shoney’s is a dream come true and we are all in and thrilled. Our restaurant is in the center of the tourist capital of the world, only a few miles from Walt Disney World and other theme parks, including Sea World and Universal Studio Attractions. We have retained great, highly-trained, seasoned managers to carry out the brand and franchise partner promise.”

Kissimmee’s Shoney’s is offering Family Pack Meals To-Go for guests who wish to enjoy Shoney’s at home as well as online ordering and catering . Shoney’s signature Freshly Prepared All You Care to Eat FRESH FOOD BAR and Shoney’s Market will be front and center options as well.

As expected by the community-focused brand, service outside of its walls is also an objective. The Shoney’s Kissimmee supports local food banks, churches, non-profits for those with special talents, children’s charities and local police departments.

Future Shoney’s fans are encouraged to join the brand’s E-Club in order the stay in touch with news and promotions. Sign up comes with a coupon for a free starter (app) and the gift that keeps on giving: FREE Hot Fudge Cake for the members’ birthday FOR LIFE.

During a challenging year, when other restaurants are doing their best to survive and serve, Shoney’s new franchise partner shines with enthusiasm. Said Mr. Lance: “There is always something good to come out of something challenging. This area, given its major theme parts and hotels, has been directly affected. Shoney’s in Kissimmee has benefitted by being able to provide gainful and valued employment to deserving passionate folks and we are thrilled and gratefully blessed to have them on our team in order to serve this community and its visitors.”

Of course, with safety at the forefront of all dining-out decisions, Old Town & the Shoney’s Old Town will set the standard for following CDC guidelines, including social distancing, mask wearing and other considerations expressed by Shoney’s CEO and Chairman Mr. David Davoudpour in an open letter to all Shoney’s present and future guests and respective constituents .

For 73 years, Shoney’s has exceeded guest expectations for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service. Always on-trend while never trendy, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades from day one. The brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News .

Shoney’s was praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald .

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising , following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ .

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For 73 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ . You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com

Local Contacts:

Kissimmee Shoney’s Franchise Owners

Bobby and Cindy Lance

407-448-6555

The post Shoney's Welcomes Guests at its New Restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.