Shoney’s Treats At-Risk Youth from Backfield in Motion at its Dinner for Hope – Inspiring Nashville Event with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) When it comes to Bluelight specials, KMart® doesn’t have a thing on Shoney’s.

The iconic, All-American brand and America’s Dinner Table for more than 70 years, recently hosted more than 100 at-risk youth and put them face-to-face and hand-in-hand with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at its Dinner for Hope – Inspiring Nashville Youth event. Following a blue light escort by the MNPD, the boys from Backfield in Motion shared Shoney’s southern-style All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Food Bar with Nashville’s finest men and women in blue.

“For many of our area’s at-risk youth, their first experience with police and blue lights is watching someone being taken to jail,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “We wanted to change that and what better way than to provide a blue-light police bus escort to Shoney’s. These young boys are our future and it is in the community’s best interest to teach them that the police are our friends, our neighbors and our protectors. They are not to be feared and we showed them that together we can build safer and stronger communities.”

Backfield in Motion programs are designed to educate, engage, and empower young people from some of Metro Nashville’s most underserved communities in a continuum of services from elementary school all the way through high school and beyond.

Under the direction of Mr. Davoudpour, one of Shoney’s brand standards is giving back to the local communities in which it conducts business. The Dinner for Hope event epitomizes his business belief. In addition to the young boys, Mr. Davoudpour and his Executive Team, dozens of MNPD officers as well as MNPD Police Chief Steve Anderson and MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron attended the get-together. Of course, Shoney Bear popped in on the fun as well.

The Dinner of Hope – Inspiring Nashville Youth dinner was held at the newly re-opened Shoney’s on Interstate Drive and the event was chosen in lieu of a grand opening. The Interstate Drive Shoney’s is next to Nissan Stadium, where Shoney’s hosts its annual 5K Family Fun Run, which in 10 years has raised nearly $250,000 for the MNPD in order to offer tuition assistance to officers.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

About Shoney’s

Shoney's is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney's family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers.

About Backfield in Motion

Backfield in Motion is a non-profit organization that focuses on education through mastery of literacy and numeracy skills for at-risk males that leads to a high school diploma, a foundation for higher education, and the on-job skills needed to enter the world of work, while using athletics as an incentive for academic improvement. Backfield in Motion programs are designed to Educate, Engage, and Empower young people from some of Metro Nashville’s most underserved communities in a continuum of services from elementary school all the way through high school and beyond. Its Metro Nashville’s programs teach youth the critical skills they need to be successful in school and in life, and then give them the opportunity to practice and develop those skills in a safe, supportive environment. Starting with 7–10-year-olds in our elementary school program, through middle school, high school, college and beyond, Backfield in Motion engages hundreds of young men each year during the crucial out-of-school hours when they are most at-risk.

