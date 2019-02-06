Shoney’s To Treat Guests to a Sharable FREE Dessert, including its Signature Hot Fudge Cake, on Valentine’s Day with Purchase of ‘2 Can Dine for $24.99’

‘2 Can Dine for $24.99’ Offer Allows Guests to Choose Two Items from the Special Lineup of Sirloin Steak, Teriyaki Glazed Salmon, Grilled Chicken Breast and Enhanced Seafood Bar

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Nothing says I Love You like chocolate and Shoney’s is ready to put its Signature Hot Fudge Cake – and its other delicious desserts — where its guests’ mouths are on this year’s lovers’ holiday for FREE.

The iconic, All-American restaurant brand, world-renowned for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service, is giving a shareable dessert away on Valentine’s Day to guests who purchase the “2 Can Dine for $24.99” one-day only special.

On Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to close (Dine in only), the “2 Can Dine for $24.99” allows guests to choose two items from the four offerings below:

Sirloin Steak – served with Baked Potato and Soup, Salad & Fruit Bar

served with Baked Potato and Soup, Salad & Fruit Bar Teriyaki Glazed Salmon – served with rice pilaf, mixed vegetables and Soup, Salad & Fruit Bar

served with rice pilaf, mixed vegetables and Soup, Salad & Fruit Bar Grilled Chicken Breast – served with rice pilaf, mixed vegetables and Soup, Salad & Fruit Bar

served with rice pilaf, mixed vegetables and Soup, Salad & Fruit Bar Enhanced Seafood Bar – includes such items as Boil & Eat Shrimp, Garlic Grilled Shrimp, Stuffed Flounder, Butterfly Shrimp, Crab Stuffed Shells, Baked Fish and more

“If the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, Shoney’s is a sure bet to help couples feel the love this Valentine’s Day,” said Mr. David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO. “On the lovers’ holiday, Shoney’s is pleased to offer our ‘2 Can Dine for $24.99’ featuring a wide variety of hearty, house-made dishes for an unbeatable price, which makes a Valentine’s Day at Shoney’s a can’t miss date. And with a free shareable dessert, including our world-renowned Signature Hot Fudge Cake, we’re making Shoney’s the obvious choice on this special day.”

Always known for having best-in-class value, Shoney’s was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News, placing #6 overall. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

Again, price and participation may vary. Guests are encouraged to contact their local Shoney’s restaurant for further details.



