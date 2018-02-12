Shoney’s To Treat Guests to FREE Hot Fudge Cake on Valentine’s Day with Purchase of ‘2 Can Dine for $24.99’

‘2 Can Dine for $24.99’ Offer Allows Guests to Choose Two Items from the Special Lineup of Ribeye Steak, Chicken Caprese and Enhanced Seafood Bar

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Nothing says I Love You like chocolate and Shoney’s is ready to put its Hot Fudge Cake where its guests’ mouths are on this year’s lovers’ holiday for FREE.

Shoney’s, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2017 of being America’s Favorite Dinner Table, is giving its signature and most popular dessert, Hot Fudge Cake, away on Valentine’s Day to guests who purchase the “2 Can Dine for $24.99” one-day only special. Price and participation may vary by location.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to close, the “2 Can Dine for $24.99” allows guests to choose two items from the special lineup below:

Ribeye Steak – served with one side and Fresh Salad, Soup and Fruit Bar

served with one side and Fresh Salad, Soup and Fruit Bar Chicken Caprese – Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed spinach and tomatoes and a garlic Parmesan sauce, served with two sides and Fresh Salad, Soup and Fruit Bar

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed spinach and tomatoes and a garlic Parmesan sauce, served with two sides and Fresh Salad, Soup and Fruit Bar Enhanced Seafood Bar – including such items as Peel & Eat Shrimp, Garlic Grilled Shrimp, Stuffed Flounder, Coconut Shrimp, Crab Stuffed Shells and Baked Fish

“If the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, Shoney’s is a sure bet to help couples feel the love this Valentine’s Day,” said Mr. David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO. “On the lovers’ holiday, Shoney’s will shine with fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service. Our ‘2 Can Dine for $24.99’ features a wide variety of hearty, house-made dishes for an unbeatable price, which makes a Valentine’s Day at Shoney’s a can’t miss date. And with FREE Hot Fudge Cake included with this Valentine’s Day feature, we’re making Shoney’s the obvious choice on this special day.”

Shoney’s was voted one of the best eight family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney's

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

