Shoney’s To Treat Couples to a ‘2 Can Dine for $29.99’ Experience on Valentine’s Day Weekend (Friday through Valentine’s Day Monday), Which Includes a FREE Hot Fudge Cake to Share

Valentine’s Day Offer Features Two All You Care To Eat Fresh Food Bars Featuring Shoney’s Signature Dishes, Topped with a Chocolate Masterpiece Made for Two

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) First comes LOVE, then comes Shoney’s .

On this year’s four-day Valentine’s Day weekend (Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14) from 4 pm to close (Dine in Only), Shoney’s, a pioneer to its peers and a restaurant industry legend, world-renowned for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service, has created a can’t miss lovers’ delight at a sweet price.

Its “2 Can Dine for $29.99” experience allows couples to enjoy Two All You Care To Eat Fresh Food Bars, which famously feature guest favorites created from original recipes by Shoney’s team of culinary experts, including freshly-prepared, entrées, seafood, sides, salads, fresh fruits, vegetables, soups and much more.

The customizable hearty meals will be topped with a FREE shareable dessert: Shoney’s famous Hot Fudge Cake, which has been a brand staple for 75 years and has played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence. Shoney’s serves over 2 million Hot Fudge Cakes each year, each to the pleasure of all.

“Nothing says I Love You like an incredible meal topped off with a mouth-watering dessert and Shoney’s is ready serve up our very best,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “Our Fresh Food Bar features a wide variety of delicious house-made dishes for an unbeatable price and with a delicious, legendary and shareable dessert included. With all of that and the hospitality and smiles you expect, Shoney’s is the obvious choice on this special weekend.

For singles, Shoney’s is offering the same delectable deal for $14.99, Hot Fudge Cake included, of course.

For 75 years, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades, beginning from day one. Shoney’s is consistently recognized as a premiere family dining restaurant, praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains while also being hailed for its service, menu variety and diners’ recommendations. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on the industry was captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s daily newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald , which focused on, what else, its Hot Fudge Cake.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates.

Shoney’s is closely following all guidance issued by the CDC, state, and local governments and health departments to ensure sanitary conditions, cleanliness, and the health of our guests and team members. This includes using a cafeteria-style serving method at the Fresh Food Bar in many locations.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For 75 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

