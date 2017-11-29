Shoney’s To Treat America to FREE Hot Fudge Cake on Thursday, December 7

Shoney’s Declares ‘National Free Hot Fudge Cake Day’ – Says Thank You, Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas with Shoney’s Signature and Most Popular Dessert – with NO Purchase Necessary

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s is saying Thank You, Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas again this year with its now-famous annual National FREE Hot Fudge Cake Day, on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

Once again, the iconic All-American brand and America’s Dinner Table for 70 years will offer its popular dessert at no cost and with no purchase required to its loyal fans and new guests. Shoney’s famous Hot Fudge Cake has been a brand staple since 1947 and has played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence. Shoney’s serves over 2 million Hot Fudge Cakes each year.

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

“I made a commitment to return one of the most iconic American brands to its glory days and as a token of our appreciation for your support, I’ve declared a FREE Hot Fudge Cake Day every year,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “I respectfully invite you to come in any Shoney’s nationwide on Thursday, December 7 for a FREE Hot Fudge Cake, a Shoney’s favorite dessert for 70 years. Please join us as we honor our past and celebrate our commitment to the future.”

Shoney’s was voted one of the best eight family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

Shoney’s offer of a FREE Hot Fudge Cake on Thursday, December 7, 2017 is valid at participating locations while supplies last. Shoney’s encourages guests to share their best #HotFudgeCakeDay picture on December 7 for a chance to win a $100 Shoney’s gift card. For more information and official rules, visit www.shoneys.com or contact your local Shoney’s.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter @Shoneys, Instagram and YouTube.

