Shoney’s To Treat America to FREE Hot Fudge Cake on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Shoney’s Says Thank You and Happy Holidays by Offering its Signature and Most Popular Dessert – at No Charge and with NO Purchase Necessary

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, world-renowned for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service, is saying Thank You and Happy Holidays again this year with its legendary annual National FREE Hot Fudge Cake Day on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

America’s Dinner Table for more than 71 years, Shoney’s will offer its popular dessert at no cost and with no purchase required to its loyal fans and new guests. Shoney’s famous Hot Fudge Cake has been a brand staple since 1947 and has played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence. Shoney’s serves over 2 million Hot Fudge Cakes each year, and for one day a year, guests get one for free!

“I made a commitment to return one of the most iconic American brands to its glory days and as part of that pledge, I vowed that Shoney’s would create its own holiday, an annual event to show our appreciation for our valued guests,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “I invite you to join us as Shoney’s honors our past and celebrates our commitment to treating future generations with America’s favorite dessert and on this day, it’s on me!”

Shoney’s has collected restaurant industry accolades for the entirety of its 71-year history and the world-renowned brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News.

Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For more than 70 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.

