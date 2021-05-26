Shoney’s Starts the Summer Early with its Famous Whole Strawberry Pies at an Incredible Value on Memorial Day Weekend 2021

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Shoney’s ® has decided to turn 2021 into the Summer of Whole Strawberry Pies and will get started on the unofficial start of Summer: Memorial Day weekend.

The iconic, All-American restaurant brand will offer a spectacular value on America’s favorite dessert ($10.99, a 20% discount) beginning Friday, May 28th through Monday May, 31st.

“At no time in our history has there been more of a need to reunite with friends and family while we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in order for us to do so,” declared Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “Shoney’s has been an integral part of American families and a Welcome Home sign for veterans for more than 74 years and Memorial Day 2021 is the reunion with loved ones we all need at this time. You can check the dessert box for your picnics and parties as Shoney’s is pleased offer pure deliciousness at a special price on a treasured holiday of remembrance.”

Shoney’s Whole Strawberry Pies are made in house from scratch with delicious, fresh strawberries in a flaky crust mixed with Shoney’s special glaze and finished with whipped topping. It has been a brand staple for decades, having served more than two million slices in restaurant per year during its coveted history. It has inarguably played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence.

For 74 years, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades, beginning from day one. The brand has been recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News .

Shoney’s was praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald .

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising , following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ .

Shoney’s Whole Strawberry Pies are available at participating Shoney’s restaurants. Prices may vary by location.

About Shoney’s

Shoney's is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For 74 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney's family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. You can also follow Shoney's on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

