Shoney’s Shines with its Annual Pledge to Treat America to its FREE Hot Fudge Cake Day, Featuring Vanilla Ice Cream in the Middle of Two Hot Fudge Cake Slices – Topped with Whipped Cream and a Cherry

Shoney’s and its CEO Say Thank You and Happy Holidays by Offering its Most Popular Dessert – at No Charge and with NO Purchase Necessary This Thursday, December 2, 2021 – All Day at All Shoney’s Restaurants

America ( RestaurantNews.com ) Why would a restaurant industry legend offer its best-selling item, a Hot Fudge Cake, featuring vanilla ice cream in the middle of two slices of cake, topped with whipped cream and a cherry FOR FREE, with NO PURCHASE REQUIRED, ALL DAY at ALL Shoney’s restaurants this Thursday, December 2?

Easy, explains Shoney’s CEO and Chairman Mr. David Davoudpour: “This is all about thanks and showing our appreciation for our valued guests. This beloved dessert – which our guests love – is our most popular by far year-round yet on this day, this one is on me and the entire Shoney’s team. Black Friday had its day, Cyber Monday had its deals yet this is Shoney’s day. We call it National FREE Hot Fudge Cake Day.”

Shoney’s, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, a pioneer to its peers and an industry legend, world-renowned for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service, started this tradition 10 years ago. Mr. Davoudpour decided there was a bit of a lull during the holiday season between Thanksgiving and Christmas and was yearning for a way to give back so he relied on the brand’s ace: Hot Fudge Cake. And for one day a year, FREE FOR ALL.

Shoney’s famous Hot Fudge Cake has been a brand staple since 1947 and has played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence. Shoney’s serves over 2 million Hot Fudge Cakes each year, and for one day a year, everyone gets one for free.

“Even through unpredictable times, Shoney’s continues to shine and will keep its promise to its loyal fans and new guests to show them our appreciation,” continued Davoudpour. “Shoney’s National FREE Hot Fudge Cake Day is their day; we just get to enjoy it with them. On behalf of the brand I love so much that I bought it, I respectfully invite you to visit us at all Shoney’s nationwide and have a FREE dessert on me, and us.”

For 74 years, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades, beginning from day one. Shoney’s is consistently recognized as a premiere family dining restaurant, praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains while also being hailed for its service, menu variety and diners’ recommendations. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on the industry was captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s daily newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald , which focused on, what else, its Hot Fudge Cake.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising , following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ .

Shoney’s encourages guests to post their best Hot Fudge Cake pictures on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the world to see. Offer is dine-in only and will continue while supplies last.

