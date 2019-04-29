Shoney’s Set to Host Nashville’s Premiere Annual Gathering at 11th Annual 5K Family Fun Run & FREE Festival on May 18 at Nissan Stadium

America’s Iconic Restaurant Brand Set to Exceed $200,000 Benefitting Nashville Police Department with Annual 5K Fun Run and Festival

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) America’s favorite red, white and blue restaurant brand is putting its emphasis on the blue with Nashville’s premiere annual event – the 11th Annual Shoney’s 5k Fun Run & Festival – which provides 100% of proceeds to its hometown men and women in blue: the Nashville Police Department.

On Saturday, May 18 at Nissan Stadium, the day will start with a 5K run followed by a kids’ fun run, which has become a Nashville family tradition. The event will feature a FREE festival with activities for the entire family. The 5K Family Fun Run & FREE Festival will be based in Nissan Stadium’s Lot T, which is adjacent to the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Parking is available in Lot R, across from Lot T.

“For more than 70 years, Shoney’s has been about food, family and fun and without our police officers, none of those things would be possible,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. Davoudpour, who for the past ten years has personally matched all funds for the event, which has raised more than $200,000 for the MNPD, and has also fed all participants a Shoney’s Legendary Breakfast Fresh Food Bar during that time. “I am absolutely committed to our hometown of Nashville and the men and women in blue who keep our city safe and I can’t wait to roll out the Shoney’s red carpet for them and all of our valued families in Music City.”

Registration for the run will begin at 7 a.m. and the 5K will start at 8 a.m. The 3.1-mile scenic run starts and ends on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and is highlighted by parts of historic downtown, the Country Music Hall of Fame, Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, Musica Statue and Music Row. There will be a Kids’ Fun Run/Walk following the race at 9 a.m. All times are CST. A registration form is available at https://5krun.shoneys.com/. MNPD’s own Sgt. Clifton Knight is a special guest and will be performing the national anthem.

At the conclusion of this year’s 5K, Shoney’s legendary breakfast fresh food bar will once again be served in Lot T to race and festival participants as part of one of the best post-race festivals in the city. The festival will feature an awards presentation, fantastic live music (back by popular demand: Danielle Lauderdale), random drawings, the display of police vehicles & equipment, and special activities for children (face painting, giant inflatables, games, a balloon artist and an appearance by the famous Shoney Bear). Complimentary beverages and fruit will be available for runners at the finish line.

“This annual event has proven to be a great family experience that affords an opportunity for folks of all ages to meet Nashville’s police officers while viewing a variety of our resources, including a helicopter, police horses, SWAT gear, Bomb Disposal Robot and specially equipped vehicles,” Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said. “We are extremely grateful to Shoney’s and its great leader Mr. David Davoudpour for sponsoring this event for the 11th consecutive year.”

The Nashville Police Support Fund, a component of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, was established primarily to help defray costs for officers working to complete higher education degrees. Through the generosity of Davoudpour and his Shoney’s brand, over $200,000 has been raised for the fund since the 5K Family Fun Run and FREE Festival began in 2009. Dozens of officers have received higher education grants from the fund over the past five years.

The entry fee is $30 through May 17 and $35 on the day of the event. Teams of 3 or more are $20 per person. The entry fee for Shoney’s employees is $10, $25 for police cadets and $5 for students ages 11-18. Kids 10 & under are free. Online registration closes on May 17. Walk-up registration is available on race day beginning at 7 a.m. CST.

Prizes of $500 cash will be awarded to the top finishers in the male and female categories. Male and female first place winners in each age category will receive a $25 Shoney’s gift card. Second place winners in each age category will receive a $10 Shoney’s gift card. The age categories include 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and up.

