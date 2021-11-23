Shoney’s Is Ready To Host Your Family This Thursday With Its Spectacular All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Thanksgiving Day Feast Topped With a Free Slice of Pumpkin Pie!

Shoney’s 2021 Unstoppable, Delicious and Traditional Holiday Spread Starts at $14.99; Kids 4 and Under EAT FREE with Adult Purchase

America ( RestaurantNews.com ) Shoney’s – a delicious and delectable home away from home go-to for decades — will be OPEN on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 25, 2021) and is offering a FREE slice of Pumpkin Pie in a year when family, friends and fellowship have never been more important.

Shoney’s , a pioneer to its peers as an industry legend, world-renowned for serving high-quality homestyle goodness at a true value topped with friendly service with a smile, is offering its revered All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Thanksgiving Day Feast, starting at $14.99. Prices may vary by location. Drinks are separate. Take-out meals will be available for those who choose not to dine in.

In addition, Shoney’s Breakfast Bar will be open in the morning (call your local Shoney’s for specific hours). The Thanksgiving Day Feast will start after that and will be available through closing. To ease the team member and guest experience in terms of timing and service, menu orders from the kitchen will be unavailable during the holiday feast.

Shoney’s All You Care to Eat Thanksgiving Day Feast is a veritable cornucopia of 20 traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites, including hand-carved (in-house), slow-roasted breast of turkey, crispy chicken, dressing, sliced ham and apples, mashed potatoes, poultry gravy, green beans, cornbread and so much more. To-Go and Take-Out options will be respectfully honored from the Fresh Food Bar. The FREE slice of pumpkin pie can be enjoyed in-restaurant or to-go.

Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour, a champion of restaurant excellence, calmly stated,” Nobody beats us on any day for flavor, options and value and this Thanksgiving will be no exception. You have my word. We value you; we thank you and we welcome you. Heck, we’ll even do the dishes. There is no better option for this annual gathering than Shoney’s. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. ‘Let’s Eat!’”

Shoney’s has consistently collected industry accolades for decades while being praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains. Shoney’s always scores well for its service, menu variety and diners being most likely to recommend the restaurant. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was captured in a must read column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald .

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and for 74 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ . You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

