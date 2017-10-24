Shoney’s Offers FREE All You Care To Eat, Freshly-Prepared Breakfast Bar on Veterans Day

CEO David Davoudpour and Shoney’s Say ‘Thank You’ to America’s Heroes by Offering Shoney’s Signature Favorite to All Veterans and Active Duty Military Members on Saturday, November 11 from 6am – 11am

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Nothing says “Thank You” like an incredible breakfast and Shoney’s is going to prove it, as the iconic all-American restaurant brand will thank our nation’s veterans and troops with a FREE All You Care To Eat, freshly-prepared Breakfast Bar on Veterans Day, this year on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 6am – 11 am.

“For 70 years, Shoney’s has been an American treasure and has always served as a ‘Welcome Home’ sign to America’s military,” said Mr. Davoudpour. “It’s our favorite day of the year as we get to honor our veterans and troops with a free All You Care To Eat, freshly-prepared breakfast as we thank those who protect our very freedom. Veterans and troops, on your special day, and every day, we salute you.”

With its famous All You Care To Eat, freshly-prepared Breakfast Bar, Shoney’s will treat service members with freshly-prepared items, including scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit and all of your breakfast favorites.

“It’s the freshest breakfast on the planet proudly served to those who protect the greatest country on earth,” continued Mr. Davoudpour, “And it has been a guest favorite since day one.”

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

Shoney’s was voted one of the best eight family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first and has always been one of the most popular family casual dining concepts in the United States. Shoney’s also served as a popular post-WWII family destination when it began serving guests decades ago. Davoudpour personally sees that an American flag flies proudly in front of his Shoney’s restaurants.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

Shoney’s offer of a FREE All You Care To Eat, freshly-prepared breakfast to veterans and active duty military service members is available on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 6am – 11am at all Shoney’s, while supplies last. No purchase is required and there is a limit of one Breakfast Bar per day per military service member. The offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offers. Shoney’s military guests will need to provide proof of military service. Offer is valid for dine-in only and beverage, tax and gratuity are not included.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter @Shoneys, Instagram and YouTube.

