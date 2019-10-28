Shoney’s Offers FREE All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR for Military on Veterans Day When the Heroes’ Holiday is Being Observed – Monday, November 11, 2019

CEO David Davoudpour and Shoney’s Say ‘Thank You’ to America’s Heroes by Offering Veterans a FREE Breakfast Bar from open – 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Nothing says “Thank You” like an incredible breakfast and Shoney’s, as an iconic all-American restaurant brand, will thank our nation’s veterans and troops with a FREE All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR when Veterans Day is being observed as a federal holiday: Monday November 11, 2019, from open – 11 am.

“Since its inception, Shoney’s has been an American treasure and for decades, the beloved brand has served as a ‘Welcome Home’ sign to America’s military,” said Mr. David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO. “It’s a special day on which we get to honor our veterans and troops with a FREE All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR and thank those who protect our very freedom. Veterans and troops, on your special day, and every day, we salute you.”

With its legendary All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR, Shoney’s will treat service members with freshly-prepared items, including scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit and other breakfast favorites.

“It’s the freshest breakfast on the planet proudly served to those who protect the greatest country on earth,” continued Mr. Davoudpour, “More importantly, we take this day very seriously, as we want to honor our beloved veterans on their special day.”

Shoney’s has collected restaurant industry accolades for more than 7 decades, and the world-renowned brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For more than 70 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com