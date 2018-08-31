Shoney’s Offers 20% Off Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go for Labor Day Weekend (Friday, August 31 – Monday, September 3, 2018)

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s® is celebrating the 2018 Labor Day weekend with a spectacular value on America’s favorite dessert.

The iconic, All-American restaurant brand will have an unbeatable offer for families during one of the final picnic opportunities of the of the year: Labor Day weekend (Friday, August 31 – Monday, September 3). America’s Dinner Table is offering a 20% discount on Shoney’s signature Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go.

“At Shoney’s, Labor Day means Strawberry Pie Day!” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. Shoney’s has been an integral part of American families for more than 70 years and we want our famous dessert to be a part of your Labor Day weekend. The kids are back in school and the warm weather will soon be replaced with fall-like temperatures, so let us thrill your friends and family with an unforgettable treat as we wind down summer together.”

Shoney’s Whole Strawberry Pies are made-in-house from scratch with delicious, fresh strawberries in a flaky crust mixed with Shoney’s special glaze and finished with whipped topping. Earlier this year, Shoney’s gave away slices of this American treat to all moms on Mother’s Day while also offering the same 20% discount during Memorial Day and America’s Independence Day weekend.

Always known for having best-in-class value, Shoney’s was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News, placing #6 overall. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

The Strawberry Pie To-Go offer is available at participating Shoney’s restaurants. Prices may vary by location.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

