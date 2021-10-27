Shoney’s To Offer a Free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar for All Military Past and Present on Veterans Day, Its Heroes’ Holiday: Thursday, November 11, 2021

CEO David Davoudpour and Shoney’s Say ‘Thank You’ to America’s Elite by Offering Veterans a FREE Breakfast from open – 11 a.m. on their Day of Honor

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Shoney’s , the iconic All-American restaurant brand, a pioneer to its peers, is one restaurant brand that veterans and troops can count on to honor them on Veterans Day without interruption or hesitation, ever. On Thursday, November 11 from open until 11 am, Shoney’s will say THANK YOU like only Shoney’s can: with its delicious and world-renowned All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR.

“Since its inception, Shoney’s has been an American treasure and for decades, the beloved brand has served as a ‘Welcome Home’ sign to America’s military and 2021 will not be an exception,” said Mr. David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO. “We proudly honor our veterans and troops with a FREE All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR and thank those who protect our very freedom. Veterans and troops, on your special day and at a time when Shoney’s feels you need to be reminded the most: WE THANK YOU AND Shoney’s and I SALUTE YOU.”

With its legendary All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR, Shoney’s will treat service members to scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit and other breakfast favorites.

“It’s the freshest breakfast on earth proudly served to those who protect the greatest country on earth,” continued Mr. Davoudpour. “We take this day very seriously, as we want to honor our beloved veterans on their special day. For our valued team members, it is their favorite day of the year and the smiles go for miles and it makes them so happy to give back to those who make us all safe and proud.”

Shoney’s has exceeded guest expectations for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service for decades. Shoney’s remains the bar-setting family dining destination and industry darling which has collected industry accolades from day one, circa 1947.

Shoney’s is consistently praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and always scores well for its service, menu variety and diners being most likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was captured in a must read column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald .

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates.

Shoney’s Veterans Day offer is dine-in only with no purchase required; however, coffee and beverages will be offered at regular cost. There is a limit of one BREAKFAST BAR per military member and proof of military service is highly recommended.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and for 74 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ . You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Derek Farley

derekPR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@derekpr.com

The post Shoney’s To Offer a Free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar for All Military Past and Present on Veterans Day, Its Heroes’ Holiday: Thursday, November 11, 2021 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.