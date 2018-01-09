Shoney’s Makes Triumphant Return to the Sooner State

Henryetta, Oklahoma Shoney’s Celebrates Grand Opening, Adds more than 70 Jobs to the Local Economy and Features Freshly-Prepared Quality Food, Great Value, Southern Hospitality and an All-Day Freshly-Prepared Food Bar

Henryetta, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2017 of being America’s Favorite Dinner Table, recently opened its doors to much fanfare in Henryetta, Oklahoma and celebrated the Grand Opening of its newest restaurant at 610 East Main Street.

The new Shoney’s is owned by Doug and Nancy Wadley, who are confident their hometown will respond well to the family-oriented restaurant that offers freshly-prepared quality food at a great value and friendly service. The Wadleys bring years of franchise experience to the Shoney’s brand, successfully owning and operating a variety of hospitality businesses.

Henryetta, Oklahoma Mayor Jennifer Clason

A ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred recently with Shoney’s Chairman and CEO David Davoudpour and other local dignitaries including Henryetta Mayor Jennifer Clason, state representative Roger Ballenger, Oklahoma senator Keith Fetgetter, the Henryetta Chamber of Commerce and the Dewar High School marching band.

“We fell in love with the Shoney’s restaurant in Branson, Missouri decades ago and just knew that our friends and neighbors in Henryetta would appreciate the freshly-prepared food, hospitality and price that Shoney’s is famous for,” said co-owner Nancy Wadley. “We’re the best value on the street and are super excited to show everyone in our community why we wanted to bring Shoney’s new V2020 prototype to the great state of Oklahoma.”

The 6,700-square-foot Shoney’s restaurant represents a new model for the brand with an updated contemporary look and feel. In addition to a variety of freshly-prepared, never-frozen menu items, Shoney’s in Henryetta has fresh-squeezed orange juice, gourmet coffee and Espresso, and a variety of delicious starters and decadent desserts. The family-friendly, southern-style restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, while the freshly-prepared food bar will be available all day for dine-in or to-go.

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

“Shoney’s is truly better than ever and we are delighted to now serve our guests in Oklahoma,” said Davoudpour, “The best of Shoney’s triumphant past and excitement of Shoney’s future are all right here in Henryetta.”

Shoney’s was voted one of the best eight family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

The Henryetta Shoney’s will be open from 6 am to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday and from 6 am to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday. For more information, current and future guests should call 918-650-9611.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter @Shoneys, Instagram and YouTube.

