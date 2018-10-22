Shoney’s Launches Fall Fest Featuring Several Seasonal Pumpkin Items and a New Pecan Pie

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Pumpkin is the undisputed flavor of fall and, with its popular annual Fall Fest, Shoney’s, America’s Dinner Table for more than 70 years, is giving its guests what they crave.

Now through December 2, the iconic, All-American brand is infusing its menu with seasonal pumpkin favorites and a new Pecan Pie, the latter which may stick around even longer if guests love it.

“Nobody does pumpkin better than Shoney’s and our call to duty is giving our guests what they want,” said Mr. David Davoudpour, Chairman and CEO of Shoney’s. “Since becoming an integral part of American history, Shoney’s has treated guests to freshly-prepared high-quality food at a great value with friendly service. We’re bringing back some of our most popular pumpkin favorites and introducing a new Pecan Pie that we know will be a hit. As we’ve said every day for since 1947, ‘Let’s Eat!®’”

Shoney’s guests can enjoy the following through Thanksgiving Day:

Pumpkin Pie – Shoney’s delicious pumpkin pie baked in a flaky crust and topped with whipped topping. Available by the slice or whole.

– Shoney’s delicious pumpkin pie baked in a flaky crust and topped with whipped topping. Available by the slice or whole. Pumpkin Pie Milkshake — Creamy vanilla bean ice cream blended with Shoney’s Pumpkin Pie. Finished with whipped topping and a sprinkling of cinnamon.

— Creamy vanilla bean ice cream blended with Shoney’s Pumpkin Pie. Finished with whipped topping and a sprinkling of cinnamon. Pumpkin Pancakes – Fresh fluffy pancakes with whipped topping, garnished with cinnamon sugar & drizzled with warm syrup.

In addition, Shoney’s new Pecan Pie, a slice of holiday heaven, is served topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle. It is sure to become a signature dessert item, joining Shoney’s nationally-renowned Strawberry Pie and Hot Fudge Care as American treasures.

Shoney’s is also bringing back its popular Shoney’s® Bucks. Today through December 31, guests who buy a $25 Shoney’s Gift Card receive $5 in bonus bucks, which can be redeemed in January and February 2019.

Always known for having best-in-class value, Shoney’s was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News, placing #6 overall. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

Price and participation may vary. Guests are encouraged to contact their local Shoney’s restaurant for further details.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

