Shoney’s Invites America to Get Hooked on its Seafood Fest

Shoney’s Featuring All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Seafood Selections and a New Dessert for A Limited Time; Bourbon Glazed Salmon and Crab Rice Bake Added to Seafood Bar

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Seafood season is back and Shoney’s is casting the widest net.

Shoney’s, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2017 of being America’s Favorite Dinner Table, is honoring the Lenten period, when seafood is at the top of everyone’s wish list, with several freshly-prepared seafood offerings and a new dessert.

Available now and through March 31, Shoney’s will feature the best seafood found in its extensive search, and all will be prepared with Shoney’s signature, scratch-made quality, all under the supervision of Shoney’s team of culinary experts. This year’s catch features:

Shrimp Louie Salad – Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped egg, tomato & corn salsa, shredded cheddar cheese and chopped cucumbers topped with freshly prepared shrimp salad. Served with choice of dressing. 8 . 99

– Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped egg, tomato & corn salsa, shredded cheddar cheese and chopped cucumbers topped with freshly prepared shrimp salad. Served with choice of dressing. 8 99 Shrimp Stir-Fry – Tender shrimp stir-fried with broccoli, onions, sweet red peppers and teriyaki sauce, then ladled over steamed rice. Garnished with chopped green onions and served with grilled garlic bread. Includes our Fresh Salad, Soup & Fruit Bar. 8.99

Tender shrimp stir-fried with broccoli, onions, sweet red peppers and teriyaki sauce, then ladled over steamed rice. Garnished with chopped green onions and served with grilled garlic bread. Includes our Fresh Salad, Soup & Fruit Bar. 8.99 Catfish Po’ Boy – A catfish fillet hand-breaded in our special Southern breading and lightly fried. Served on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, dill pickles and spicy tartar sauce. Served with French fries. 8.99

A catfish fillet hand-breaded in our special Southern breading and lightly fried. Served on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, dill pickles and spicy tartar sauce. Served with French fries. 8.99 Coconut Shrimp – Delicious, crispy coconut shrimp served with a baked potato, steamed vegetables and a tropical dipping sauce. Includes our Fresh Salad, Soup & Fruit Bar. 8.99

Delicious, crispy coconut shrimp served with a baked potato, steamed vegetables and a tropical dipping sauce. Includes our Fresh Salad, Soup & Fruit Bar. 8.99 Shrimp Salad Croissant – Tender shrimp salad with chunks of crisp celery, green onion, seasonings and mayonnaise served on a toasted, flaky croissant with fresh lettuce and tomato, served with French fries. 8.99

Tender shrimp salad with chunks of crisp celery, green onion, seasonings and mayonnaise served on a toasted, flaky croissant with fresh lettuce and tomato, served with French fries. 8.99 Bananas Foster Cake – A moist banana cake with walnuts and pineapple topped with vanilla ice cream, then drizzled with a caramel sauce. 4.99

Not only will these specials be on the menu through March 31, during the same period guests can enjoy Shoney’s Friday Night All You Care To Eat Seafood Bar, with seafood bar items such as creamy Seafood Bake, Lemon Pepper Tilapia, Bourbon Glazed Salmon and Crab Stuffed Sole and Cajun Garlic Grilled Peel & Eat Shrimp.

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

“It’s the season for seafood, and we’re offering the finest and freshest the ocean has to offer,” said Mr. David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO. “With our fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service, this year’s Seafood Fest will satisfy Shoney’s guests at every level.”

Shoney’s was voted one of the best eight family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com